Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Valencia, CA
Dr. Sharmin Jahan, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sharmin Jahan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Valencia, CA. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College.

Dr. Jahan works at Better Life Therapy, Inc in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Better Life Therapy, Inc
    28494 Westinghouse Pl Ste 304, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 310-1525
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
ADHD and-or ADD

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 27, 2017
    Dr. Jahan filled in while me Psychiatrist was on vacation. I'm an adult, and Dr. Jahan is simply amazing!! I had a few problems in my life in the short time my Psychiatrist was away, and after talking to Dr. Jahan my mind was at ease. Highly recommended. I truly wish I could see her regularly. I haven't met to many Psychiatrist that have both traits I believe you need to master this field. one is to truly care about your clients, the other is a natural talent for it. she has both!
    Rosario in Palmdale, CA — Jul 27, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Sharmin Jahan, MD
    About Dr. Sharmin Jahan, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    NPI Number
    • 1811130909
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kern Med Ctr-Ucla
    Internship
    • Brookdale University Hosp Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Dhaka Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
