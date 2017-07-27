Dr. Sharmin Jahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharmin Jahan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharmin Jahan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Valencia, CA. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College.
Dr. Jahan works at
Locations
Better Life Therapy, Inc28494 Westinghouse Pl Ste 304, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 310-1525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jahan filled in while me Psychiatrist was on vacation. I'm an adult, and Dr. Jahan is simply amazing!! I had a few problems in my life in the short time my Psychiatrist was away, and after talking to Dr. Jahan my mind was at ease. Highly recommended. I truly wish I could see her regularly. I haven't met to many Psychiatrist that have both traits I believe you need to master this field. one is to truly care about your clients, the other is a natural talent for it. she has both!
About Dr. Sharmin Jahan, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Bengali
Education & Certifications
- Kern Med Ctr-Ucla
- Brookdale University Hosp Med Ctr
- Dhaka Medical College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Jahan speaks Bengali.
