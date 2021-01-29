Overview of Dr. Sharon Alger-Mayer, MD

Dr. Sharon Alger-Mayer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Alger-Mayer works at Albany Medical Center - South Clinical in Albany, NY with other offices in Delmar, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.