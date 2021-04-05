Overview

Dr. Sharon Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Southwest Boulevard Family Hlth in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Mission, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.