Overview of Dr. Sharon Lehman, MD

Dr. Sharon Lehman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Lehman works at Nemours Physicians Associates in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.