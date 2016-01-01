See All Allergists & Immunologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Sharon Leonard, MD

Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Sharon Leonard, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Commonwealth University

Dr. Leonard works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville
    807 Childrens Way Fl 8, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 697-3600

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Hives
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Hives
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis

Hives Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Sharon Leonard, MD

    Dr. Sharon Leonard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leonard works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Leonard’s profile.

    Dr. Leonard has seen patients for Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

