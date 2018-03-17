Dr. Sharon McQuillan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McQuillan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon McQuillan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon McQuillan, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Jackson North Medical Center.
Dr. McQuillan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ageless Institute19495 Biscayne Blvd Ste 200, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 933-2988
- 2 3112 E COMMERCIAL BLVD, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (305) 933-2988
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson North Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McQuillan?
I had a stem cell treatment for my arthritis a few years ago. I was taking medication and even infusions. After, my treatment, I no longer take medication for arthritis, and feel great! She is knowledgeable and patient. Her staff is friendly and courteous and her office is meticulous! She in an excellent doctor!
About Dr. Sharon McQuillan, MD
- Integrative Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1841452836
Education & Certifications
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McQuillan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McQuillan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McQuillan works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McQuillan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McQuillan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McQuillan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McQuillan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.