See All Alternative Care in Aventura, FL
Dr. Sharon McQuillan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sharon McQuillan, MD

Integrative Medicine
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sharon McQuillan, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Jackson North Medical Center.

Dr. McQuillan works at Ageless Institute in Aventura, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ageless Institute
    19495 Biscayne Blvd Ste 200, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 933-2988
  2. 2
    3112 E COMMERCIAL BLVD, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 933-2988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson North Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. McQuillan?

Mar 17, 2018
I had a stem cell treatment for my arthritis a few years ago. I was taking medication and even infusions. After, my treatment, I no longer take medication for arthritis, and feel great! She is knowledgeable and patient. Her staff is friendly and courteous and her office is meticulous! She in an excellent doctor!
New Jersey — Mar 17, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sharon McQuillan, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sharon McQuillan, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McQuillan to family and friends

Dr. McQuillan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. McQuillan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sharon McQuillan, MD.

About Dr. Sharon McQuillan, MD

Specialties
  • Integrative Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1841452836
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sharon McQuillan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McQuillan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McQuillan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McQuillan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. McQuillan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McQuillan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McQuillan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McQuillan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Sharon McQuillan, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.