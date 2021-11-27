Dr. Sharon Rice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Rice, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharon Rice, MD
Dr. Sharon Rice, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Rice's Office Locations
Womencare Obstetrics and Gynecology2729 Blair Mill Rd Ste C, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sharon Rice is a wonderful physician and treats her patients well. She listens to her patients concerns and provides easy to understand answers. Excellent in every way. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Sharon Rice, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1790761401
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rice accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rice has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rice speaks Spanish.
299 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
