Overview

Dr. Sharon Tucker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Tucker works at Baylor Scott & White Family Health Center in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.