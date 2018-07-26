Dr. Shasa Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shasa Hu, MD
Overview
Dr. Shasa Hu, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Hu works at
Locations
UHealth Outpatient Center1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-8644
UHealth Dermatology at Miami Beach555 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (305) 672-1233
UHealth Dermatology at South Miami7000 Sw 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 243-6704
UHealth Dermatology at Coral Gables1828 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 243-6704
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hu used lazer treatment on port scar that was itching and irritating. She also removed a large visible mole that another dermatologist said would look worse if I removed it. You can’t even tell where it was. And finally she was able to make a large pore on face disappear using needle and I believe an acid solution. Outstanding doctor. I really liked her. Recommend highly.
About Dr. Shasa Hu, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Chinese
- 1821207085
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu has seen patients for Impetigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hu speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.