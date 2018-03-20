Dr. Shashi Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shashi Sharma, MD
Overview of Dr. Shashi Sharma, MD
Dr. Shashi Sharma, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
Internal Medicine Associates121 N 20th St Ste 6, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 749-3385
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sharma has been very good in treating my sleep apnea. I would recommend him to anyone who is suffering with apnea.
About Dr. Shashi Sharma, MD
- Cosmetic Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1861582926
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.