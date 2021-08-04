Overview of Dr. Shashidhar Acharya, MD

Dr. Shashidhar Acharya, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Acharya works at Acharya & Sharma Medical Group in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Atherosclerosis and Wellness Examination along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.