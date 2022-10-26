Dr. Shawn Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Bailey, MD
Overview of Dr. Shawn Bailey, MD
Dr. Shawn Bailey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
-
1
Hayden Run Internal Medicine842 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 336-8380
- 2 833 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 437-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bailey?
Dr. Bailey takes the time to listen and fully understand the situation and clearly explain treatments and options. I have been with him for years and would highly reccomend him if you are in search of a doctor.
About Dr. Shawn Bailey, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1295788685
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.