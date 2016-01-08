Dr. Shawn Stallings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stallings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shawn Stallings, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shawn Stallings, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center|Wake Forest University
Locations
-
1
Greater Nashville Maternal Fetal Med2201 Murphy Ave Ste 308, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2407
-
2
Obstetrix345 23rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 553-7339
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stallings was amazing. He answered every question I had in wonderful, scientific detail. And, I was glad to hear the questions he asked me - this is a doctor who is really working to keep me and baby healthy. One visit and I absolutely trust this doctor and am so very glad to have him oversee my pregnancy.
About Dr. Shawn Stallings, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1184616369
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center|Wake Forest University
- Shands Hospital - University of Flordia|University Fl
Dr. Stallings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stallings accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stallings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stallings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stallings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stallings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stallings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.