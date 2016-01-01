Dr. Sheila Rustgi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rustgi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Rustgi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheila Rustgi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Rustgi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Columbia Primary Care - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rustgi?
About Dr. Sheila Rustgi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1174940407
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rustgi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rustgi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rustgi works at
Dr. Rustgi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rustgi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rustgi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rustgi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.