Dr. Sheila Vasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Vasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sheila Vasan, MD
Dr. Sheila Vasan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.
Dr. Vasan works at
Dr. Vasan's Office Locations
Valley Presbyterian Medical Office6850 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 211, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 782-4104Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As of this writing, I have been a patient of Dr Sheila Vasan for approximately 6 months, for the treatment of my specific and rare bone marrow cancer. Dr Vasan is an extremely patient, compassionate and down to earth Oncologist for which I have tremendous respect. She does not mince words and informs you of what is involved in the treatment. She is engaged when answering the simplest of your questions or concerns. I would recommend Dr Vasan without hesitation, for your Oncological needs.
About Dr. Sheila Vasan, MD
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487846416
Education & Certifications
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasan works at
Dr. Vasan speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.