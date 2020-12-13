Dr. Sheldon Mike, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Mike, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sheldon Mike, MD
Dr. Sheldon Mike, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Mike works at
Dr. Mike's Office Locations
Optumcare Primary Care-del Webb8526 Del Webb Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Directions (702) 877-5199
Green Valley Office100 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 220, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 944-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Teachers Health Trust
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sheldon Mike is very knowledgeable, has a plan to improve ur health & listens to the patient. Excellent Doctor
About Dr. Sheldon Mike, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1487685061
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University Medical Center, Las Vegas
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
