Dr. Sheldon Mike, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sheldon Mike, MD

Dr. Sheldon Mike, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Mike works at Optumcare Primary Care-del Webb in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mike's Office Locations

  1
    Optumcare Primary Care-del Webb
    8526 Del Webb Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89134 (702) 877-5199
  2
    Green Valley Office
    100 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 220, Henderson, NV 89074 (702) 944-3627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Obesity
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Blepharitis
Breath Testing
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Rash
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Syncope
Testicular Dysfunction
Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Sheldon Mike, MD

    Internal Medicine
    27 years of experience
    English
    1487685061
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    University Medical Center, Las Vegas
    David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheldon Mike, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mike has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mike. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mike.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

