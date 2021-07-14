Dr. Shelley Salpeter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salpeter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelley Salpeter, MD
Overview of Dr. Shelley Salpeter, MD
Dr. Shelley Salpeter, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Salpeter's Office Locations
Mission Hospice & Home Care Inc.1670 S Amphlett Blvd Ste 300, San Mateo, CA 94402 Directions (650) 554-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salpeter?
My husband and I think she is the best doctor we have ever had!
About Dr. Shelley Salpeter, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770688848
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco
- New England Medical Center
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salpeter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salpeter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salpeter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salpeter speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Salpeter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salpeter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salpeter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salpeter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.