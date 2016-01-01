Overview of Dr. Shelonitda Rose, MD

Dr. Shelonitda Rose, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital



Dr. Rose works at Rutgers - Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.