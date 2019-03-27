Dr. S Sexton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sexton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. S Sexton, MD
Overview
Dr. S Sexton, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Sexton works at
Locations
Forefront Dermatology - Haley Dermatology5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 412, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 844-4523
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very polite & professional staff! Dr. Sexton is knowledgeable and extremely thorough. She is committed to educating me on my demetological concerns, and consistently provides me with a clear, concise course of action to reach resolution. I highly recommend Dr. Sexton!!!
About Dr. S Sexton, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1073691879
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
