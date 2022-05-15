Dr. Sheri Rowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheri Rowen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED.
NVISION Eye Centers - Newport Beach4220 Von Karman Ave Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (866) 434-5838Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
NVISION Eye Centers - Fullerton1400 N Harbor Blvd Ste 130, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 831-0091
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
The Hamlin story begins with my mom's terrible cataracts, which only compounded her struggles with dementia. She lives in an assisted living facility due to the dementia, so an added challenge. Our optometrist recommended Nvision, and we were blessed with Dr. Rowen ..she is a Godsend; she's a straight shooter and not afraid to explain risks/rewards. We opted for the multifocal Panoptix lenses so she didnt need glasses (she loses them all the time), and WOW! My mom can see/read for the first time in a long time..you can see her joy in the twinkle of her eye..she can enjoy her granddaughters again, etc. What a miracle! So, my wife and I were next - we both have terrible astigmatism, and the simulated lasik monovision + reading glasses just were not an option; I was always out of focus in front of the computer screen...so panoptix it was for us, too, and WOW..I am blown away by the flexibility of these lenses..I can do everything I need, and NO GLASSES; God bless you DrRowen!
- Johns Hopkins
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
Dr. Rowen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowen accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
