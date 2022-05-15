See All Ophthalmologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Sheri Rowen, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (24)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sheri Rowen, MD

Dr. Sheri Rowen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED.

Dr. Rowen works at NVision Eye Centers - Newport Beach in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rowen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NVISION Eye Centers - Newport Beach
    4220 Von Karman Ave Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 434-5838
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    NVISION Eye Centers - Fullerton
    1400 N Harbor Blvd Ste 130, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 831-0091

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Corneal Diseases
Cataract
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Corneal Diseases

Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 15, 2022
    The Hamlin story begins with my mom's terrible cataracts, which only compounded her struggles with dementia. She lives in an assisted living facility due to the dementia, so an added challenge. Our optometrist recommended Nvision, and we were blessed with Dr. Rowen ..she is a Godsend; she's a straight shooter and not afraid to explain risks/rewards. We opted for the multifocal Panoptix lenses so she didnt need glasses (she loses them all the time), and WOW! My mom can see/read for the first time in a long time..you can see her joy in the twinkle of her eye..she can enjoy her granddaughters again, etc. What a miracle! So, my wife and I were next - we both have terrible astigmatism, and the simulated lasik monovision + reading glasses just were not an option; I was always out of focus in front of the computer screen...so panoptix it was for us, too, and WOW..I am blown away by the flexibility of these lenses..I can do everything I need, and NO GLASSES; God bless you DrRowen!
    Christian Hamlin — May 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Sheri Rowen, MD
    About Dr. Sheri Rowen, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548203904
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheri Rowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rowen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

