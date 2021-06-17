Overview of Dr. Sheri Swader, MD

Dr. Sheri Swader, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boaz, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Swader works at Medical Centers Urology Clinic in Boaz, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.