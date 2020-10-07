Dr. Sherilyn Tittermary McCollum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tittermary McCollum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherilyn Tittermary McCollum, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sherilyn Tittermary McCollum, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Central Bucks Rheumatology1456 Ferry Rd Ste 403, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (267) 483-8094Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr McCollum is very thorough and knowledgeable! She was able to diagnose me at the first visit and was able to help keep me stable with minimal medications! She was previously with Holy Redeemer and when she left I was not given notice and the practice refuses to keep me as a patient. I am looking to reach Dr Mccollum at her new practice!
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1023209533
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
