Dr. Sherilyn Tittermary McCollum, DO

Rheumatology
3.6 (25)
Map Pin Small Doylestown, PA
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sherilyn Tittermary McCollum, DO

Dr. Sherilyn Tittermary McCollum, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.

Dr. Tittermary McCollum works at Central Bucks Rheumatology in Doylestown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tittermary McCollum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Bucks Rheumatology
    1456 Ferry Rd Ste 403, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 483-8094
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Redeemer Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 07, 2020
    Dr McCollum is very thorough and knowledgeable! She was able to diagnose me at the first visit and was able to help keep me stable with minimal medications! She was previously with Holy Redeemer and when she left I was not given notice and the practice refuses to keep me as a patient. I am looking to reach Dr Mccollum at her new practice!
    — Oct 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sherilyn Tittermary McCollum, DO
    About Dr. Sherilyn Tittermary McCollum, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023209533
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherilyn Tittermary McCollum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tittermary McCollum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tittermary McCollum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tittermary McCollum works at Central Bucks Rheumatology in Doylestown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Tittermary McCollum’s profile.

    Dr. Tittermary McCollum has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tittermary McCollum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Tittermary McCollum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tittermary McCollum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tittermary McCollum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tittermary McCollum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

