See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
2.7 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Tenpenny works at Tenpenny Integrative Med Ctr in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tenpenny Integrative Med Ctr
    7380 ENGLE RD, Cleveland, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 239-3438

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Reactions to Food
Chronic Neck Pain
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Reactions to Food
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(12)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Tenpenny?

Jan 18, 2022
Excellent & knowlegeable doctor and up-to-date for sure. Don't be decieved by the fake 1 star reviews starting 2020 by non-patients, they are nothing more than an attempt to discredit her for being against an experimental vaccine.
L. Parrish — Jan 18, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tenpenny to family and friends

Dr. Tenpenny's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Tenpenny

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, DO.

About Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, DO

Specialties
  • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1558428227
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tenpenny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tenpenny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tenpenny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tenpenny works at Tenpenny Integrative Med Ctr in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Tenpenny’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenpenny. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenpenny.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tenpenny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tenpenny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.