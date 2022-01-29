Dr. Sherrilyn Detiquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Detiquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherrilyn Detiquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sherrilyn Detiquez, MD
Dr. Sherrilyn Detiquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Detiquez works at
Dr. Detiquez's Office Locations
Lakeland Regional Health Lake Miriam4710 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 284-6800
Lakeland Regional Health3030 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 284-5000
Lakeland Regional Health North Campus/Hollis Cancer Center3525 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 603-6565
Clark & Daughtrey Medical Group130 PABLO ST, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 284-5941
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is the best dr I have ever been to kind listen to you answer all questions and understand you would recommend her to everyone very sweet she has always help me with everything I give her a 100%
About Dr. Sherrilyn Detiquez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Detiquez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Detiquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Detiquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Detiquez speaks Tagalog.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Detiquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detiquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Detiquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Detiquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.