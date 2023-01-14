Overview

Dr. Sherry Lim, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lim works at Houston Methodist Department of Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.