Dr. Sheryl Anderson, MD

Psychiatry
2.9 (29)
Map Pin Small Columbia, MD
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sheryl Anderson, MD

Dr. Sheryl Anderson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.

Dr. Anderson works at Sheryl L. Anderson M.d. in Columbia, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sheryl L. Anderson M.d.
    7120 Minstrel Way Ste 203, Columbia, MD 21045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 325-1091

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Mar 18, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr Anderson since I was 16 years old, and I am turning 30 this year. When I have concerns about a medication, she won't force me to take that medication. If there is a medication I want to try, we will talk about if it's the best possible choice for me. The majority of the time that I've had concerns and left voicemails, she has returned my call within 24 hours. Instead of the standard 15 minutes, my appointments usually last 45 because she genuinely cares and wants to spend time hearing about my life to better assist me. Dr A definitely has a no-nonsense attitude towards things and is incredibly blunt, which works extremely well for my personality. If you are highly sensitive to criticism and may potentially be triggered by a logical and blunt approach, she may not be the best fit for you. I adore Dr A. She has done wonders for my mental health journey. She is exactly what I need in a provider and I am so thankful and happy to be one of her patients.
    Dr. Sheryl Anderson, MD
    About Dr. Sheryl Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639227648
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at Sheryl L. Anderson M.d. in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

