Dr. Shifra Tyberg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reynoldsburg, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Tyberg works at Metropolitan Family Care Inc in Reynoldsburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.