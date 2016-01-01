Overview of Dr. Shih-Fen Chow, MD

Dr. Shih-Fen Chow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Chow works at Liver Center Florham Park in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.