Dr. Shikha Wadhwani, MD
Dr. Shikha Wadhwani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Galter675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0596
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
She is very thorough, knowledgeable. She seemed to as the right questions and knew most of the answers that I had too. Great doctor and I'm sure she will only get even better with time!
- Nephrology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Rush University Medical Center
- John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County
- Rush University Medical College
- Nephrology
