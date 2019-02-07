See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Shilpa Saralaya, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (9)
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shilpa Saralaya, MD

Dr. Shilpa Saralaya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Barisal Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Dr. Saralaya works at AMARILLO MEDICAL SPECIALTY in Amarillo, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saralaya's Office Locations

    Amarillo Medical Specialty
    1215 S Coulter St Ste 403, Amarillo, TX 79106

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
  Northwest Texas Healthcare System

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 07, 2019
    Superb
    Feb 07, 2019
    About Dr. Shilpa Saralaya, MD

    Internal Medicine
    29 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1265506836
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Barisal Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saralaya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saralaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saralaya works at AMARILLO MEDICAL SPECIALTY in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Saralaya’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Saralaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saralaya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saralaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saralaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

