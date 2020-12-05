Overview of Dr. Shimul Sahai, MD

Dr. Shimul Sahai, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Sahai works at Phoenician Pain Rehabilitation Center in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.