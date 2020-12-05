Dr. Shimul Sahai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shimul Sahai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shimul Sahai, MD
Dr. Shimul Sahai, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Sahai works at
Dr. Sahai's Office Locations
Phoenician Pain Rehabilitation Center963 N MCQUEEN RD, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 398-1940
Gilbert Office2563 S Val Vista Dr Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 786-6655
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hello , I have been seeing dr Sahai forthe last 6 yrs . She has been treating me with my chronic pain conditions .I would highly recommend her to family and friends .She is truely a specialist with a great bedside manner
About Dr. Shimul Sahai, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1376761577
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahai works at
Dr. Sahai has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahai.
