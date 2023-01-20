Overview of Dr. Shin Beh, MD

Dr. Shin Beh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITI MALAYSIA SARAWAK / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Beh works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Optic Neuritis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.