Overview of Dr. Shinichi Fukuhara, MD

Dr. Shinichi Fukuhara, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from KEIO GIJUKU UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Fukuhara works at CARDIOVASCULAR CENTER in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.