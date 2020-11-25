Overview of Dr. Shinta Jong, MD

Dr. Shinta Jong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Janesville, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Jong works at SSM Health in Janesville, WI with other offices in Western Springs, IL and Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.