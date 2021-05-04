Dr. Naidoo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shivana Naidoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shivana Naidoo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Naidoo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St Peters Blood Donor Program2 Clara Barton Dr, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5511
-
2
Children & Adult Psychological Services LLC1351 N Alma School Rd Ste 205, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 814-7789
- 3 375 E Elliot Rd, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 814-7789
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naidoo?
Dr. Naidoo treated my child for ADHD and is hands-down the best child psychiatrist we have seen. She really listened and helped us find different medications that worked the best for him. She has moved out of the Capital Region and we hope to find someone equally as competent and caring in our next doctor.
About Dr. Shivana Naidoo, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1366769093
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naidoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naidoo works at
Dr. Naidoo has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Family Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naidoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Naidoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naidoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naidoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naidoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.