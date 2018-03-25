Overview of Dr. Shmuel Mandelbaum, MD

Dr. Shmuel Mandelbaum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Family Memorial.



Dr. Mandelbaum works at Aurora Behavioral Health Center - Milwaukee in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Phobia and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.