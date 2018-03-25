Dr. Mandelbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shmuel Mandelbaum, MD
Overview of Dr. Shmuel Mandelbaum, MD
Dr. Shmuel Mandelbaum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Family Memorial.
Dr. Mandelbaum works at
Dr. Mandelbaum's Office Locations
Aurora Behavioral Health Center - Milwaukee6980 N Port Washington Rd Ste 202, Milwaukee, WI 53217 Directions (414) 351-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was friendly and open and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Shmuel Mandelbaum, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1942221601
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandelbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandelbaum works at
Dr. Mandelbaum has seen patients for Anxiety, Phobia and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandelbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandelbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.