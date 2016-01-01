Overview

Dr. Shobha Govind, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Govind works at Shobha B Govind MD in Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.