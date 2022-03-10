Dr. Shobha Warren, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shobha Warren, DDS
Overview
Dr. Shobha Warren, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wauwatosa, WI.
Dr. Warren works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dental Specialists Mayfair2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 101, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Directions (414) 485-0513
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Principal Financial Group
- Scion Dental
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Warren?
Did a great job I'd give her a 5
About Dr. Shobha Warren, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1023165560
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warren has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Warren using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Warren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warren works at
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Warren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.