Dr. Pujara accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shreya Pujara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shreya Pujara, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Pujara works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology Clinic5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 210, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 251-2874
-
2
Martin Luther King Jr Community Medical Group-east Compton135 E Compton Blvd, Compton, CA 90220 Directions (424) 338-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Martin Luther King Jr Community Medical Group-wilmington Ave.12021 Wilmington Ave Bldg 11, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (424) 338-8000
-
4
Mlkch -rosecrans Clinic2251 W Rosecrans Ave Ste 18, Compton, CA 90222 Directions (424) 338-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pujara?
About Dr. Shreya Pujara, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1154611192
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pujara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pujara works at
Dr. Pujara has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pujara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pujara has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pujara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pujara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pujara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.