Dr. Shubhika Srivastava, MD
Dr. Shubhika Srivastava, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Cooper Pediatric Care at Camden3 Cooper Plz Rm 200, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 342-2001
Mount Sinai1468 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 659-8551Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Nemours Cardiac Center33 S 9th St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 416-4441
- 4 1 5th Ave, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 241-7784
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Loved Dr. Srivastava. She was honest and compassionate and always professional. She really supported our family while dealing with a very stressful and serious CHD.
English, Chinese and Hindi
- Mt Sinai School Of Med|Umdnj R W Johnson Med School
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Srivastava has seen patients for Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Atrial Septal Defect
Dr. Srivastava speaks Chinese and Hindi.
