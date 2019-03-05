Overview of Dr. Shubhika Srivastava, MD

Dr. Shubhika Srivastava, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Srivastava works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ with other offices in New York, NY and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.