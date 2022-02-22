Dr. Sidney Curry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidney Curry, MD
Overview
Dr. Sidney Curry, MD is a Dermatologist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ocala1918 Se 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very good visit today with Dr Curry. Sure will miss him but I hope he enjoys his retirement. Staff is wonderful my insurance sucks that's a problem.
About Dr. Sidney Curry, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063670412
Education & Certifications
- Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Curry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curry has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.
