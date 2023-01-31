See All Hand Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Sidney Rabinowitz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sidney Rabinowitz, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.8 (44)
Map Pin Small Paramus, NJ
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sidney Rabinowitz, MD

Dr. Sidney Rabinowitz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Rabinowitz works at Pulmonary Medicine Associates P.A. in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Remy Rabinovich, MD
Dr. Remy Rabinovich, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Beldner, MD
Dr. Steven Beldner, MD
4.5 (56)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Polatsch, MD
Dr. Daniel Polatsch, MD
4.2 (48)
View Profile

Dr. Rabinowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Medicine Associates P.A.
    1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 203, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 251-7700
  2. 2
    Sidney Rabinowitz M.d. P.A.
    305 N State Rt 17 Ste 3-100A, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 967-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Bedsores
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • MagnaCare
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rabinowitz?

    Jan 31, 2023
    He was very personable. He wanted to make sure I understood what he did and during the procedure that I was OK.
    Rebecca K — Jan 31, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sidney Rabinowitz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sidney Rabinowitz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rabinowitz to family and friends

    Dr. Rabinowitz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rabinowitz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sidney Rabinowitz, MD.

    About Dr. Sidney Rabinowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043272081
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Calif Pacific MC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • SUNY Health Science Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sidney Rabinowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabinowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rabinowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rabinowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rabinowitz works at Pulmonary Medicine Associates P.A. in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rabinowitz’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabinowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabinowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabinowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabinowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sidney Rabinowitz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.