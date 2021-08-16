Dr. Kirkland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siera Kirkland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Siera Kirkland, MD
Dr. Siera Kirkland, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Kirkland works at
Dr. Kirkland's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Senior Care1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 320, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 316-3145
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirkland?
Dr. Kirkland is the best. I am comfortable speaking to her in our sessions and I am confident she has my best interest at heart.
About Dr. Siera Kirkland, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1790103547
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirkland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirkland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirkland works at
Dr. Kirkland has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.