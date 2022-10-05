Dr. Silvia Baxter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baxter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silvia Baxter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Silvia Baxter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL.
UF Health Neurosurgery at Halifax Health311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 550, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I went surgery in morning and I went back home at noon , all were good and people were so nice . I have my live back no pain anymore .
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Baxter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baxter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baxter has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Cerebral Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baxter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baxter speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baxter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baxter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baxter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baxter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.