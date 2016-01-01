Overview

Dr. Silvia Juarez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.



Dr. Juarez works at First Choice Community Healthcr in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.