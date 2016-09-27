See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Sina Safahieh, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sina Safahieh, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. 

Dr. Safahieh works at Cynthia Baker Phd in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cynthia Baker Phd
    1001 Dove St Ste 280, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 207-6775

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Sep 27, 2016
    If you are a parent of a teenager who is struggling with any sort of mental illness (diagnosed or not), just go and get a psych eval from him. He is super knowledgeable and connects well with my son. He listens and really cares and has helped my son from his 1st episode of psychosis on. So hard to find a great child psychiatrist and he is it!
    PW in Laguna Niguel, CA — Sep 27, 2016
    About Dr. Sina Safahieh, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1700014404
    Education & Certifications

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sina Safahieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safahieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Safahieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Safahieh works at Cynthia Baker Phd in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Safahieh’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Safahieh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safahieh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safahieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safahieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

