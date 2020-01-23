Dr. Sindhura Saini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sindhura Saini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sindhura Saini, MD
Dr. Sindhura Saini, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine.
Dr. Saini's Office Locations
St Louis Behavioral Medicine Institute, Saint Louis, MO1129 Macklind Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 534-0200
Ramic St. Louis LLC1034 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 555, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 408-2275
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a psychotherapist and I have worked with Dr Saini with a couple of my clients when she was there prescriber. She is always willing to consult and the interest of her patients are her primary concern. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Sindhura Saini, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1598062267
Education & Certifications
- St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Saini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.