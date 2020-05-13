Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siri Cheng, MD
Overview of Dr. Siri Cheng, MD
Dr. Siri Cheng, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Martinez, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cheng's Office Locations
Limited To Official County Duties Only2500 Alhambra Ave, Martinez, CA 94553 Directions (925) 370-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Siri Cheng fixed my deviated septum and performed a septoplasty. She was extremely knowledgeable and competent. She answered all of my questions. The surgery went extremely well. I can breathe again! My deviated septum was an extremely severe one.
About Dr. Siri Cheng, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1992853600
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
