Dr. Sittanur Shoush, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sittanur Shoush, MD
Dr. Sittanur Shoush, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Shoush works at
Dr. Shoush's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4200Monday6:30am - 6:00pmTuesday6:30am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:30am - 8:30pmFriday6:30am - 6:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent caring & empathetic Dr. Highly recommend! B. B. C.
About Dr. Sittanur Shoush, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1083860613
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Loyola University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shoush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shoush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shoush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shoush works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoush.
