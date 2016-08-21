Dr. Sofia Dobrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sofia Dobrin, MD
Dr. Sofia Dobrin, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Dobrin works at
NorthShore University HealthSystem757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 570-2570
Northshore University Healthsystem2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2570
- Evanston Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Both my children have JME and Dr. Dobrin found the right combination of medication to keep them seizure free. This is after our previous neurologist told us the medication they were on that caused depression could not be changed. Takes time with her patients and family members!
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1598965360
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
