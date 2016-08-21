See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Highland Park, IL
Dr. Sofia Dobrin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sofia Dobrin, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sofia Dobrin, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Dobrin works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2570
  2. 2
    Northshore University Healthsystem
    2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Vertigo
Gait Abnormality
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Vertigo
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Infantile Spasms Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Paresthesia Chevron Icon
Spastic Dysarthria Chevron Icon
Spastic Paraparesis Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Weakness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Weakness
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dobrin?

    Aug 21, 2016
    Both my children have JME and Dr. Dobrin found the right combination of medication to keep them seizure free. This is after our previous neurologist told us the medication they were on that caused depression could not be changed. Takes time with her patients and family members!
    Karen in Round Lake, IL — Aug 21, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sofia Dobrin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sofia Dobrin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dobrin to family and friends

    Dr. Dobrin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dobrin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sofia Dobrin, MD.

    About Dr. Sofia Dobrin, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598965360
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sofia Dobrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dobrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobrin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobrin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sofia Dobrin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.